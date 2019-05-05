'155 Hours' on camaraderie in armed forces: Kapri

Filmmaker Kapri, who has announced his new film "155 Hours", says it will explore the camaraderie of soldiers, a facet that in his opinion has so far been unexplored in

The film is set in 1971 and inspired by the real life stories of Virk and of 9

"It is about the valour, the camaraderie, the bonding between soldiers of 9 .. It is a true story of Sepoy Baldev Singh, who was stuck in a jungle for 155 hours. And at the same time, this is the story of Virk who tried to rescue his sepoy from for 7 days," Kapri told IANS.

Virk and Singh are both alive and have helped Kapri shape up his script.

"Baldev Singh lives in and Virk in Mohali," said the director, who has earlier helmed films like "Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho" and "Pihu".

"One of the officers told me about their story and after that I met them at least four to five times before I wrote the story."

Kapri said what sets it apart from war-set movies in recent times is that "155 Hours" is "not a war story".

"This is a human relations story. It is a survival drama. This is about the beautiful camaraderie between the armed forces which has never been seen on screen. We have seen tanks and bombs go off in war films but this shows the human face of soldiers," he said.

Talks for casting are on and actors will be finalised in a couple of weeks.

As for the title, Kapri said as of now it is "155 Hours" but they may consider changing it if a better one emerges. The aim is that the project goes on floors in November this year so that the film is ready to hit the screens next year.

