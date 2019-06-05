Ex-Pope aide appeals against sexual charges conviction

An on Wednesday began hearing one of Pope Francis's closest advisers, Cardinal George Pell's appeal against his conviction for child sexual abuse.

Pell was found guilty by a jury last year of abusing two boys inside a Melbourne cathedral in 1996. He was later jailed for six years, the reported.

The ex-Vatican treasurer, 77, is the most senior Catholic figure to be convicted of such crimes. He maintains his innocence and argues the verdict was unreasonable.

The hearing will run over two days in

Pell was transported from prison to the court in a van, wearing a black suit and his clerical collar. His conviction has rocked the

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)