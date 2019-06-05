JUST IN
Ex-Pope aide appeals against sexual charges conviction

IANS  |  Canberra 

An Australian court on Wednesday began hearing one of Pope Francis's closest advisers, Cardinal George Pell's appeal against his conviction for child sexual abuse.

Pell was found guilty by a jury last year of abusing two boys inside a Melbourne cathedral in 1996. He was later jailed for six years, the BBC reported.

The ex-Vatican treasurer, 77, is the most senior Catholic figure to be convicted of such crimes. He maintains his innocence and argues the verdict was unreasonable.

The hearing will run over two days in Victoria's Court of Appeal.

Pell was transported from prison to the court in a van, wearing a black suit and his clerical collar. His conviction has rocked the Catholic Church.

