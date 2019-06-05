Ex-Pope aide appeals against sexual charges conviction

-
ALSO READ
Australian Cardinal jailed for child sex abuse
Cardinal George Pell sentenced to six years in prison in Australia for child sex abuse
Vatican: Cardinal Pell says he's innocent; news is painful
Australia's Cardinal Pell gets 6 years prison for sexual assault
Pope apologises to Roma for Catholic Church's 'discrimination'
-
An Australian court on Wednesday began hearing one of Pope Francis's closest advisers, Cardinal George Pell's appeal against his conviction for child sexual abuse.
Pell was found guilty by a jury last year of abusing two boys inside a Melbourne cathedral in 1996. He was later jailed for six years, the BBC reported.
The ex-Vatican treasurer, 77, is the most senior Catholic figure to be convicted of such crimes. He maintains his innocence and argues the verdict was unreasonable.
The hearing will run over two days in Victoria's Court of Appeal.
Pell was transported from prison to the court in a van, wearing a black suit and his clerical collar. His conviction has rocked the Catholic Church.
--IANS
in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU