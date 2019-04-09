172 file nominations for April 29 vote in Rajasthan

For the 13 parliamentary constituencies in that will go to polls on April 29, 172 candidates have filed nomination papers, said

The highest number of nominations (28) have been filed for the Jalore seat, and the lowest (5) for the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency.

Tuesday was the last date for filing nominations. These nominations will be scrutinised on April 10. The contestants can withdraw nominations by April 12.

Kumar said the first phase of elections in would cover 13 parliamentary seats -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittaurgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

Around 2.57 crore voters are expected to cast their votes at 28,182 polling booths.

The nominations for the second phase of elections on May 6, will start on Wednesday and continue till April 18. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 20 and names could be withdrawn by April 22.

The 12 constituencies to go to polls in the second phase are Shri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, and

Around 2.30 crore voters will cast votes at 23,783 voting centres on May 6.

