Arms robbery case: NIA summons PDP legislator

The (NIA) has summoned Ahmad Mir in connection with the robbery of eight weapons from his residence in by his (SPO) last year, sources said on Tuesday.

The MLA has been asked to appear before the investigators at the here on Friday, said an

Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora village of Shopian, had fled with seven AK assault rifles of Mir's personal security officers and the licensed pistol of the from his Jawahar Nagar residence in September last year.

As the case came to notice, the Police registered a case and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the SPO, who have been found involved in terror activities as his pictures have emerged on along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and the looted weapons.

The officials said the appointment of the is also under a cloud as state police investigations so far show that proper procedure was not followed in the case.

The family members of the including his father, who is the of Jamaat-e-Islami, have been questioned by Police as part of the investigation.

Mir has been in controversy in 2017 when his was arrested for his alleged role in July 10, 2017 terror attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims. The attack left seven pilgrims dead and 19 others injured on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Khanabal in district.

