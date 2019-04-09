Government attacked over SSC Chairman's appointment

The Yuva Halla Bol on Tuesday made serious allegations against the Narendra Modi government over granting "illegal service extension" to Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman Ashim Khurana "in violation of rules".
Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India here, Yuva Halla Bol leader Anupam claimed Khurana was appointed as the head of the government recruitment agency in violation of the laid down rules by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
The revelation came following reply to a Right to Information (RTI) petition, he said.
According to Anupam, the DoPT documents show that Khurana had not even applied for the position of the head of SSC when it was first advertised on May 14, 2015.
"Ashim Khurana was neither among the two shortlisted candidates, nor among the four. His name wasn't even among those 35 applicants. This means that Ashim Khurana, who was made the SSC Chairman, didn't even apply for the post," said Anupam, citing the information accessed under the RTI.
As per the minutes of selection committee meeting on August 17, 2015, Khurana's name did not feature in the list of four shortlisted candidates who were called for an interview on August 31. The four candidates were Aninda Majumdar, D.D. Sharma, Amitabh Khare and A.K. Dash.
Further, two candidates -- Sharma and Khare -- were shortlisted for the job by the selection committee in a meeting held on September 30, 2015.
However, instead of sending the two shortlisted names to the Cabinet Committee, a revised list of three candidates was prepared and sent to the Cabinet Committee for approval. The documents show that Khurana's name featured right on top of the new list.
"Just before sending the list of shortlisted candidates to the Cabinet Committee, surprisingly, the selection committee decided to look for new candidates, in clear violation of rules.
"Then, keeping the name of 1983-batch Gujarat cadre officer Khurana at the top of priority list, the committee recommended three names to the Cabinet Committee," Anupam added.
"Ashim Khurana was well beyond the age of 59 when he was appointed as the SSC Chairman, which was another violation of the appointment rules", the youth leader alleged.
