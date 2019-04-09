Government attacked over SSC Chairman's appointment

The Yuva Halla Bol on Tuesday made serious allegations against the over granting "illegal service extension" to (SSC) "in violation of rules".

Addressing a press conference at the here, claimed Khurana was appointed as the of the recruitment agency in violation of the laid down rules by the (DoPT).

The revelation came following reply to a Right to Information (RTI) petition, he said.

According to Anupam, the DoPT documents show that Khurana had not even applied for the position of the of SSC when it was first advertised on May 14, 2015.

" was neither among the two shortlisted candidates, nor among the four. His name wasn't even among those 35 applicants. This means that Ashim Khurana, who was made the SSC Chairman, didn't even apply for the post," said Anupam, citing the information accessed under the RTI.

As per the minutes of selection committee meeting on August 17, 2015, Khurana's name did not feature in the list of four shortlisted candidates who were called for an interview on August 31. The four candidates were Aninda Majumdar, D.D. Sharma, and

Further, two candidates -- Sharma and Khare -- were shortlisted for the job by the selection committee in a meeting held on September 30, 2015.

However, instead of sending the two shortlisted names to the Cabinet Committee, a revised list of three candidates was prepared and sent to the for approval. The documents show that Khurana's name featured right on top of the new list.

"Just before sending the list of shortlisted candidates to the Cabinet Committee, surprisingly, the selection committee decided to look for new candidates, in clear violation of rules.

"Then, keeping the name of 1983-batch Khurana at the top of priority list, the committee recommended three names to the Cabinet Committee," added.

" was well beyond the age of 59 when he was appointed as the SSC Chairman, which was another violation of the appointment rules", the alleged.

--IANS

sp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)