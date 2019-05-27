JUST IN
1st cabinet meet must sanction Godavari-Cauvery linking project: Ramadoss

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Pattali Munnetra Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged that the first cabinet meeting of the incoming central government should accord sanction for Godavari-Cauvery river linking project.

"With a new central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to be formed, sanction for the linking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers should be obtained," Ramadoss said in a statement issued here.

Ramadoss said the project could be implemented with loans from the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank.

According to Ramadoss the linking of two rivers was mooted way back in 1970 but no action has been taken on that.

He said Godavari is one the perennial rivers of India and about 1,100 tmc -- thousand million cubit feet -- of water goes to the sea. If the two rivers are linked then Tamil Nadu will get 200 tmc water.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 11:04 IST

