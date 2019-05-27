1st cabinet meet must sanction Godavari-Cauvery linking project: Ramadoss

The Pattali Munnetra Katchi (PMK) founder on Monday urged that the first cabinet meeting of the incoming central government should accord sanction for linking project.

"With a new central government under set to be formed, sanction for the linking of should be obtained," Ramadoss said in a statement issued here.

Ramadoss said the project could be implemented with loans from the or the

According to Ramadoss the linking of two rivers was mooted way back in 1970 but no action has been taken on that.

He said Godavari is one the perennial rivers of and about 1,100 tmc -- thousand million cubit feet -- of water goes to the sea. If the two rivers are linked then will get 200 tmc water.

--IANS

vj/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)