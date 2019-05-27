Modi in Varanasi: Thanksgiving continues, temple visit on itinerary

in-waiting on Monday arrived here in his parliamentary constituency in to thank the people for reposing their faith in him and offer prayers at the famous

was scheduled to address a gathering of workers of the during this first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

He was expected to travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak. His cavalcade would pass through various parts of the city. Following his temple visit at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav, he would address a gathering of workers of the at the Pundit Deen Dayal Hastakala Academy, said Manish Dixit state in-charge of BJP. The programme was expected to last four hours.

On Sunday, was in to meet his mother He sought her blessings after leading the BJP to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi is likely to take oath on May 30.

--IANS

hindi-in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)