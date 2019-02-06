1st T20I: New Zealand hammer India by 80 runs

An all-round effort guided to a thumping 80-run victory over in the first contest of the three-match at the stadium here on Wednesday.

Chasing a mammoth 220-run target for victory, the Indian batsmen failed to show fight against a disciplined Kiwi bowling attack as the entire team was bowled out for 139 runs in 19.2 overs.

Brief score: 219/6 ( 84, 34; Hardik Pandya 2/51) beat 139 all out ( Dhoni 39, Shikhar Dhawan 29; 3/17) by 80 runs.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)