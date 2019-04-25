Israel warns of 'high concrete threat' in Sri Lanka

Israel's Bureau on Thursday issued a for Sri Lanka, raising the threat level to indicate a "high concrete threat", advising travellers to leave the country and avoid visiting the country in the near future.

The elevated alert level comes after consultations with and officials, quoted a statement from the Bureau as saying.

Level 2 is the second-highest threat level. A threat level of 1 indicates a "very high concrete threat" in which travellers are urged to leave the country immediately.

The warning follows the suicide bombings in on which killed 359 people and injured hundreds. The Islamic State claimed responsibility though Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local Muslim group for the carnage.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)