Girl and boy travelling on scooty allegedly acid-attacked in West Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A girl and a boy were allegedly acid-attacked by an unknown person while they were travelling on a Scooty in Vikaspuri area of West Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the police, the boy received 10-15 per cent burns while the girl got minor injuries. However, the two did not file their statements initially, but agreed to file a complaint on Wednesday.

"The case looks like that of an acid attack. However, we are waiting for the forensic report to confirm the same," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police(West) Monika Bhardwaj.

The accused are still unidentified while the case has been registered in appropriate sections, the police said.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 00:28 IST

