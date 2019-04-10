Another top US Homeland Security official quits

Claire Grady, acting Deputy at the US Department of Homeland Security, has become the latest to resign after the agency's announced she was leaving her post.

Grady's imminent resignation, announced on Tuesday by outgoing Nielsen, paves the way for Donald Trump's pick to lead the department in acting capacity, reported.

Following Nielsen's "forced" resignation on Sunday, Grady was statutorily next in line to become

" has offered the her resignation, effective tomorrow. For the last two years, Claire has served the department with excellence and distinction. She has been an invaluable asset to the department -- a steady force and a knowledgeable voice," Nielsen tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump is likely to revamp the department into one that he believes "would more effectively reduce illegal border crossings" and support his hardline immigration efforts to build more barriers at the border and curtail migrants' prospects for asylum, magazine reported.

The departures from the agency alarmed lawmakers on Capitol Hill, with some suggesting that Trump was impeding progress on his own policies.

"The has to have some stability and particularly with the number one issue that he's made for his campaign, throughout his 2&1/2 years of presidency," Senator told

"He's pulling the rug out from the very people that are trying to help him accomplish his goal," Grassley said.

--IANS

soni/pcj

