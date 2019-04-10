CRPF officer hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra

Just a day ahead of polling here, Maoists on Wednesday carried out an attack on a CRPF contingent being deployed for election duty, injuring a Sub-Inspector, said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists occurred at around 4 p.m. in Gatta in district through which a team of CRPF's 191 Battalion was passing.

"The sustained injuries in his lower limbs and is stated to be critical. He has been evacuated to a nearby hospital," the said.

The attack came a day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed by the Maoists

in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Gadchiroli-Chimur, along with six other Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, go to the polls in the first phase on Thursday.

--IANS

