2 Indian research teams win AWS Cloud grants

Two teams from made it to 21 winning projects that will be awarded $1.5 million worth of cloud services, grants and technical support through the Earth Observation Cloud Credits Programme, (AWS) has announced.

The in Resources Engineering (CSRE) at of Technology-Bombay won the grant for its project titled "Crop inventory mapping from SAR data on platform".

Bengaluru-based for Human Settlements won the grant for the project titled "Integrating Earth Observation Data with Censuses and Sample Surveys to Estimate Development Indicators for India".

The Group on Earth Observations (GEO) and AWS in December announced the programme, a joint collaboration to offer research organizations access to AWS

Under the Sustainability Data Initiative (ASDI), this programme will enable Earth observations and applications to support sustainable environmental development including the Sustainable Development Goals, the Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Agreement on Climate Change.

--IANS

na/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)