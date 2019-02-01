2 Jaish militants killed in J&K

Two (JeM) militants were killed on Friday in a gunfight with security forces in a village in district, police said.

The information was posted on Udhampur headquartered Northern Command's website. "Two terrorists killed in joint operation in Drabgam," it said.

Rashtriya Rifles, (CRPF) and the special operations group (SOG) of state police surrounded the village late on Thursday after receiving information about the hiding militants.

Floodlights were put up around the cordoned off area to prevent the militants from escaping under the cover of darkness.

As the security forces closed on the hiding militants they were fired upon triggering the encounter.

"The slain militants belong to , but their exact identity is yet to be ascertained. Search operation are underway," police said.

has been suspended in and Shopian districts.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)