20 convicted Bangladeshis deported from Assam

The Assam government deported 20 convicted Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, on Saturday, an official said.
"The 20 people were deported to Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi (India)-Sheola (Bangladesh) border check post (in Assam) in the presence of the Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh," police inspector (border wing) Utpal Sharma told the media.
These 20 people, comprising both Hindus and Muslims, were convicted for violation of either the Passports Act or the Foreigners Act, or both and had been lodged in Silchar jail.
"These Bangladeshi nationals have confessed that they entered India illegally in search of jobs or to meet their relatives," Sharma added.
Assam shares a 263 km border along Karimganj district with Bangladesh's Sylhet district.
