20 convicted Bangladeshis deported from Assam

The government deported 20 convicted Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, on Saturday, an said.

"The 20 people were deported to through the Sutarkandi (India)-Sheola (Bangladesh) border check post (in Assam) in the presence of the and Border Guards Bangladesh," (border wing) told the media.

These 20 people, comprising both Hindus and Muslims, were convicted for violation of either the Passports Act or the Foreigners Act, or both and had been lodged in

"These Bangladeshi nationals have confessed that they entered illegally in search of jobs or to meet their relatives," Sharma added.

shares a 263 km border along district with Bangladesh's district.

