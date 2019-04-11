20% polling registered in 4 Bihar LS seats

Despite several villages boycotting polling on the issue of development, over 20 per cent of 70 lakh voters from Aurangabad, Gaya, and in voted on Thursday in the first four hours of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Peaceful voting has taken place till 11 a.m., a said on the day when 44 candidates were in the fray.

Momentary panic was caused earlier in the day when crude bombs were recovered near polling booths at three places in and one in All bombs were promptly defused by the police.

At more than half a dozen villages in Gaya, and Nawada, people boycotted polls for lack of roads, schools, and health centres.

According to officials of the here, more than 41,000 security personnel have been deployed in the Maoist-affected districts that have gone to the hustings in the first of the seven phased polls in the state.

Three helicopters were providing air cover to security forces in these areas.

"In the initial one and half hours of voting, people were seen standing before polling booths. It was a slow start but polling has since picked up pace," the said.

There have been some reports of problems with EVM machines at several booths in Gaya, and districts. No violence has been reported so far.

