20 years on, Federer faces son of rival from debut French Open

Roger Federer, one of the oldest at 37, will on Friday take on Casper -- the son of his rival from when the Swiss star made his debut.

will be playing Casper in the third round at

In 1999, Ruud's father had reached the third round of when a 17-year-old made his main draw debut. In that year, had made an exit in the first round itself as he lost to

Christian' last career tournament was in 2001 where he retired in the first round against Sargis Sargsian. Had defeated Sargsian, he would have faced Federer in the second round.

"I know probably more about his dad than about him. Even though I never played his father," Federer was quoted as saying by the ATPTour website.

"I know that (Casper has) improved a lot in recent years, and I think he plays very well on the clay. Again, I haven't seen him play a whole lot. But for any 20-year-old to be on the big stage, playing a top guy, on a centre court, that's what you dream of."

The third-seeded Swiss, making his first appearance in since 2015, has defeated and in the first two rounds of the ongoing competition.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)