Copa America: Argentina, Brazil to share hooligan database

will hand Brazilian authorities details of more than 5,000 football fans with violent backgrounds as part of efforts to guarantee security at the Copa America, officials have said.

The cooperation agreement will be signed by Argentina's and her Brazilian counterpart Sergio Moro, the announced on Thursday, reports

The database includes 5,400 supporters from 44 local clubs that are banned from entering Argentine stadiums. The figure includes 950 "barrabravas" from River Plate and 900 from Boca Juniors.

Earlier this month, the revealed it would cooperate with security forces in other to compile a blacklist of supporters that have participated in acts of hooliganism.

Immigration officials at airports, ports and land crossings have been instructed to prevent ex-offenders from entering the country.

The Copa America will be held from June 14 to July 7 in the Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, and

The (CONMEBOL) has said it will hire around 10,000 security personnel to patrol the inside of stadiums during the event. force will be responsible for outside the venues.

