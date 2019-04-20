BJP accuses Congress of disallowing Pragya's meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh of pressurising the district administration to disallow the BJP candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, from organising public meetings.
Sitting BJP MP Alok Sanjar told reporters: "Our officials are waiting in the Additional District Magistrate's office for long but we are not getting the permission."
He accused the district administration of working under the pressure of the state government.
He said: "The Congress is frustrated and so it is pressurizing the administration."
--IANS
hindi-pg/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU