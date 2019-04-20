Amarinder and his '#CaptainDiChaupal' on Twitter

Chief Minister had a successful run with his 'Coffee with Captain' campaign to woo young voters in in the run up to the February 2017 Assembly elections in the state.

Having been in power for over two years and the opposition gunning for the "non-performance" and "broken promises" of his government, he has decided to take things hands on.

has announced his plan to answer the questions and concerns of the people on April 21 as readies for the Lok Sabha elections next month.

"Will be reaching out to you through Punjab's first #TwitterChaupal. You can tweet to me using #CaptainDiChaupal with your questions," he tweeted.

"I'll be answering your questions and concerns on April 21 as I address various issues the old-fashioned way using new-age technology," Amarinder Singh, who turned 75 in March, added.

Close aides say that is and handles his mostly himself. Given the fact that he does not hold back on speaking his mind, his interaction could be an interesting watch.

Amarinder Singh, who served in the as a in the 1960s and belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Patiala and is still addressed as 'Maharaja' in some quarters, is in no mood to let the opposition have a free run against him or his government.

Amarinder Singh and the ruling have set upon themselves the target of 'Mission 13' -- of winning all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He had led the to a thumping win in the Assembly polls -- winning 77 seats (now increased to 78 after another by-poll victory) in the 117-member Assembly.

Punjab will vote on May 19 in the last phase of the

--IANS

js/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)