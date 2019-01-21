JUST IN
21 Bangladeshi immigrants deported from Assam

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twenty-one Bangaldeshi migrants comprising a Hindu, who had entered Assam illegally, were on Monday deported to their country, an official said.

The migrants, including two women, were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the Sutarkandi integrated check post, along the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district of Assam.

The Bangladeshi nationals were staying at a detention centre in Assam's Silchar after serving their sentences for illegally entering India.

They had reportedly entered India through Tripura two years ago, and were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities after they accepted their nationality.

