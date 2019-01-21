Prank call made a call at Kerjiwal residence

Police have registered a complaint against an unknown caller who on Monday called up Chief Minister's residence, saying that a man named 'Bholo' was planning to attack Arvind Kejriwal, said a

An attendant received a call on a land line number at residence in north around 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

"The caller did not disclose his identity and said he was calling from Vikaspuri area of west Delhi. He further said that he wants to alert the security staff of the that a man named 'Bhola' is planning to attack Arvind Kejriwal," Additional PRO, said.

"We have registered a case against the unknown man on the complaint of Personal Security of Prima facie it appeared to be a prank call," Mittal said.

"The cyber cell and intelligence wing of are investigating the case to identify the caller," the added.

--IANS

