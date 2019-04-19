213 died in Libya clashes, says WHO

A total of 213 people have been killed and 1,009 others injured in the fighting between the UN-backed and the east-based in and around the capital so far, the (WHO) said on Friday.

" toll is now 213 dead and 1,009 wounded. WHO medical teams continue assisting surgical staff at local hospitals," WHO tweeted.

"Two more ambulances have been damaged. WHO calls on all parties in to protect civilians, health workers and health facilities," the agency said.

The Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over where the UN-backed government is based.

has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

--IANS

soni/

