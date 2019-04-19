N.Korea didn't test ballistic missile: US official

US Acting has confirmed that conducted a weapons test, but said that it was "not a ballistic missile".

"I'm not going to go into the detailed intelligence, but the way I'd characterise is it is not a ballistic missile," Shanahan told the media here on Thursday.

Pressed on whether fired something into the air or conducted a ground test, Shanahan said: "You could use shoot, launch, test - they're very synonymous terms," magazine reported.

He did not directly answer a question on whether the weapon was a new capability.

"I'm not being cagey here, it's just what's important is it wasn't ballistic," he said.

Shanahan added that there has been "no change to our posture or to our operations" after the test.

North Korean announced on Thursday morning that leader had observed the test firing of a "new-type tactical guided weapon".

Kim called the test "an event of very weighty significance", according to the Korean (KCNA).

did not specify what type of weapon was tested, but experts noted the use of the word "tactical" appeared to imply something short-range.

As such, the test did not appear to violate North Korea's self-imposed moratorium on missile and nuclear tests.

Wednesday's test was being interpreted as a sign of increasing impatience by as talks with Donald stall.

Shanahan said on Thursday that he did not want to "rush" to judgment on the message being sent by North Korea ahead of fully analysing intelligence. But the fact that the weapon was not a is "a statement in and of itself".

A February summit between and Kim ended with an impasse over sanctions relief, and there have been no signs of closing the gap between and since.

Last week, Kim said he would be open to a third summit with Trump, but gave the US until the end of the year to be more flexible in negotiations.

responded by touting his "excellent" personal relationship with Kim.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)