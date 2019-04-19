Pragya's remarks on Karkare insulting: IPS Association

Calling it an insult, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Friday condemned BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on former Anti-Terrorist Squad Chief

On Friday, Thakur said Karkare, who died in action during the 26/11 terror attack, had treated her "very badly" and died because of "her curse".

" awardee late Karkare, IPS, made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected," said a tweet from the handle of the Indian Police Service (Central) Association.

The on Wednesday fielded Thakur against from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

