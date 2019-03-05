25 trains cancelled as farmers block tracks in Amritsar

As many as 25 trains were cancelled and seven diverted on Tuesday as angry farmers, demanding and implementation of the report, blocked railway tracks in Punjab's district, officials said.

A said the New Delhi- Shatabdi Express and the New Delhi- Shan-e- Express were terminated in Jalandhar and Beas towns, respectively

The farmers have been staging a protest since Monday.

"We are protesting against the failure of the to waive off of all the farmers as it had promised during the assembly elections," protestor told reporters.

According to a Northern Railways statement, the trains that were cancelled include the New Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express, the Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express, the Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, the Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express and the Nangal Dam-Amritsar Express.

The trains that were diverted include the Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express and the Amritsar-Sealdah Akal Takht Express.

Meanwhile, and party's slammed the for being insensitive to the demands of the farming community and farm labojurers.

In a statement in Chandigarh, he said like the previous SAD-BJP government, the government too had failed to address the concerns of the farmers and backtracked on other promises it made to them ahead of the assembly elections.

--IANS

vg/rtp/vd

