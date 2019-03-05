Pakistan to focus on promotion of economic growth: PM

said here on Tuesday that trade and investment is one of the main focuses of his government's foreign policy and he wants to further promote it to attract foreign investment.

At a meeting with the Pakistani business community, said that after coming to power last year, his government had overcome the challenge of stabilizing the economy and the next focus was to promote economic growth in the country, reports

There was positive vibe regarding improvement of Pakistani economy in the international community, and the positive sentiment was needed to be capitalized for bringing more foreign investment in the country, said.

He was addressing a meeting aimed at facilitating business community to strengthen Pakistan's industrial sector.

The also said that the government was working on a comprehensive plan to encourage non-tax payers and informal sectors to join the documented economy and sought recommendations from the business community to bring more people under the tax net.

Participants from the business community expressed confidence in the policies of the government and the steps being taken to reduce the cost of doing business in the country.

