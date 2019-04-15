3 Indian teams win awards at NASA rover challenge

Three Indian student teams won awards in NASA's annual Human Exploration Challenge at the in Huntsville,

The team from KIET Group of Institutions in Ghaziabad won the "AIAA Neil Armstrong Best Design Award" in the college/university division, said in a statement late Sunday.

The from won the "Frank Joe Sexton Memorial Pit Crew Award" in the college/university division.

The Mukesh Patel school also won the System Safety Challenge Award at the competition hosted by Flight Center in and held at the

from Phagwara, Punjab, won the STEM Engagement Award.

The International Space Institute of Leipzig, Germany, won first place in the high school division with 91 points and the University of Mayaguez - Team 1 won the college/university division with 101 points.

and two-time spaceflight veteran also interacted with teams and participating in the activities.

"The creativity, skill and resourcefulness demonstrated each year on the course are the very traits that paved our path to the Moon in 1969, and the ones that will continue to carry forward to the Moon again in 2024," said Bob Musgrove, of the at Marshall.

Nearly 100 teams took part in the competition, hailing from 23 states, the and Puerto Rico, as well as a record number of countries, including Bangladesh, Germany, India, Mexico, and

The competition challenges high school and college teams to design, build and test human-powered roving vehicles inspired by the lunar missions and future exploration missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)