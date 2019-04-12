3 in 4 phones to have dedicated AI chips by 2022

Three out of four are forecast to have dedicated (AI) processors by the end of 2022, a Counterpoint Research report said on Friday.

Sales of AI would increase to 1,250 million units in 2022 from 190 million in 2018, representing more than three-quarters of all shipping in that year.

"We see voice assistants as one of the first applications to benefit from device-based processing," Gareth Owen, Associate Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

and were the first original (OEMs) to include in their system on chips (SoCs) (Kirin 970 and A11 chips, respectively) launched in their flagship handsets in September 2017.

Two years on, virtually all other SoC vendors are following suit. For example, is offering an AI Tensor Accelerator in the Snapdragon 855's Hexagon for the first time, the report said.

The key benefits of this are higher AI processing performance and lower power consumption. However, this must be balanced against the actual need for AI processing, which until recently has been limited, it added.

"Today, most in smartphones is Cloud-based. However, voice assistants will be able to process commands quicker and respond faster with It also resolves privacy concerns," Owen added.

Smartphones have been leveraging the capabilities of AI for some time. However, till now the processing has been done either in the Cloud or distributed across the various in devices such as CPUs, GPUs and DSPs.

As AI becomes part of the mobile experience, system-on-chip (SoC) vendors are racing to improve the (ML) capabilities of their chips by integrating dedicated AI processing cores into their designs.

--IANS

ksc/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)