38 Taliban inmates released from Afghan jail

At least 38 militants affiliated to the have been released from a jail in Afghanistan's province, officials said on Monday.

The inmates were among the 900 detainees lodged in various government jails, the provincial governor's was cited as saying by

Afghanistan's announced the release of 900 detainees last week as a "good gesture" to encourage Taliban militants to hold a dialogue with the government to find a negotiated settlement to the country's lingering crisis.

The Taliban, who have refused to hold direct talks with the government, were yet to react to the government's decision.

