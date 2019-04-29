385 nominations filed for Punjab's 13 LS seats

On the last day of filing of nominations, 188 candidates filed their papers in for 13 seats on Monday.

So far, 385 candidates have filed their nomination papers in the state, Chief Electoral Officer said here.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Tuesday (April 30). Polling on all 13 seats will be held on May 19.

Prominent candidates who filed their nominations on Monday included (Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol) as the candidate for Gurdaspur seat, for the Anandpur Sahib seat and outgoing of the from Firozpur seat.

Raju said 468,059 voters have been enrolled as new voters in the electoral rolls of from January 31 till April 19.

He said that till April 19, a total 1,128 Non-Resident Indians had registered themselves in electoral rolls.

The said that out of total 20,781,211 (over 2.07 crore) voters in Punjab, 1,09,50,735 are male and 98,29,916 are female voters.

Most seats will see multi-cornered contests between the ruling Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance, (AAP) and the six-party People's

--IANS

js/prs

