Jitin Prasada's sister finds her vote is already cast

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday that his sister was unable to vote because her vote had already been cast by the time she reached the polling booth in Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

"When my sister went to the polling booth, she found her name had been ticked and the presiding officer told her that vote had been cast. This is how fake voting is taking place," he said.

He said he would take up the matter with the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate and Returning Officer Amrit Tripathi said her name was ticked due to the fault of a polling employee. He said Prasada's sister would be allowed to vote if she came to the polling centre again.

Congress spokesman Virendra Madan said the party has reports that several other people, too, were turned away on the ground that their votes had already been cast.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 20:10 IST

