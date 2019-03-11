PDA announces 7 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The Democratic Alliance (PDA) Monday announced the names of seven candidates for the coming elections.

The alliance comprises Ekta Party (PEP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), (LIP), Manch led by suspended Dharamvira Gandhi, and the (RMPI).

The has fielded suspended from Patiala seat, Paramjit Kaur Khalra from Khadur Sahib, Manwinder Singh Giaspura from (SC), Baldev Singh Jaiton form Faridkot (SC), from Anandpur Sahib, former bureaucrat Khushi from Hoshiarpur (SC) and Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar (SC) seat.

In a meeting held here, leaders also arrived at a consensus on the 12 out of total 13 seats in Punjab, according to a release issued by Khaira.

Out of them, the BSP will field its candidates from Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, the PEP will contest on Bathinda, Faridkot and Khadur Sahib and the LIP, led by Bains brothers, will field candidates from Ludhiana, and seats.

The Punjab Manch, and the RMPI have been given Patiala, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur, respectively.

Earlier, the was in talks with (Taksali), breakaway faction of Akali Dal, for an alliance. But the talks did not materialise between them.

In the release issued here, Khaira stated that the alliance had been forged to "liberate" Punjab from the "clutches of corrupt" traditional parties of Congress, SAD-BJP that have "looted" the state turn wise for the past many decades.

