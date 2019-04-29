Congress complains to EC against PM

The on Monday complained to the saying he violated the model by seeking votes in the name of armed forces.

According to the memorandum to the EC, the PM made reference to the Pulwama terror attack during a TV interview to channel in on April 26.

"In fact his entire 2019 campaign has been built around religious invective and co-opting the achievements of the armed forces," the memorandum said.

The memorandum further noted that the PM had made such violation of the model code earlier also and these were against the EC's directive.

"The thinks he is above law," said the memorandum, adding "it is time the commission reminded him he was not "

--IANS

amit/prs

