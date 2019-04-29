BJP demands repoll in entire Birbum, part of Asansol

The BJP on Monday approached the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, demanding a repoll in the entire constituency and in a number of polling stations of Asansol, and seats where polls were held on Monday for the fourth phase.

Blaming Trinamool Congress' district for the largescale electoral malpractice in Birbhum, state said: "The had planned to keep under surveillance, so that he cannot eliminate democracy. He is boldly saying that he is not bothered."

"We have sought a repoll in entire constituency and also in polling stations of Baraboni, Pandaveswar (both part of parliamentary constituency), Chakdah (part of Ranaghat) and Chapra (part of Krishnanagar).

Accusing the Trinamool of systematically rigging the polls, he said officers conducting the elections were instructed either not to work or to work but respond late. The second strategy is to spread violence and scare people.

Asked about the Central forces firing in a booth of Dubrajpur assembly segment of Birbhum, he said the central force fired in defence. "But, how did a mob of hundreds of peeple gather there?"

"It is shameful for the state that there is news of booth jamming and people being denied their rights. In states like where there is a tough competition, leaders are having debates. From no place violence is being reported," he said.

