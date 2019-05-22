4 killed, 12 injured in Mogadishu car bombing

At least four people were killed and 12 others injured in a in Somalia's capital on Wednesday, the police said.

A told that the car filled with explosives went off as the officials were checking vehicles in Mogadishu's district, causing deaths and

"The blast happened in a traffic area at a police checkpoint. So far, we can confirm four people died in the explosion. We are establishing more details on the incident," the said.

A Somali military and her bodyguards were among the dead, while a lawmaker was among those injured in the blast, the report said.

Abdulkadir Abdirahman Adan, of Mogadishu's free ambulance service Aamin Ambulance, said they took 12 injured people from the scene.

The blast came barely four days after a car laden with explosives went off at El-Gabta junction in Mogadishu's district leaving no casualties.

Al Qaeda-allied group al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow the government, claimed responsibility of the latest attack.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)