Biker dies as wire pierces chest at Delhi bridge

A 25-year-old biker died Thursday midnight after a metal wire broke off from the Signature Bridge and pierced through his chest in north Delhi, police said on Friday.
A passerby informed the police at 12.15 a.m. on Thursday night when he found Pranav Mishra lying near the divider. Mishra was returning to his home in Wazirabad.
"We have registered a case of death due to negligence," Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Thakur said.
The wire could have become loose due to the ongoing construction work on one of the pillars of the bridge, he added.
