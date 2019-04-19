JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Tamil Nadu logs nearly 72% polling in LS polls

Mayawati and Mulayam come together, attack Modi

Business Standard

Biker dies as wire pierces chest at Delhi bridge

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A 25-year-old biker died Thursday midnight after a metal wire broke off from the Signature Bridge and pierced through his chest in north Delhi, police said on Friday.

A passerby informed the police at 12.15 a.m. on Thursday night when he found Pranav Mishra lying near the divider. Mishra was returning to his home in Wazirabad.

"We have registered a case of death due to negligence," Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Thakur said.

The wire could have become loose due to the ongoing construction work on one of the pillars of the bridge, he added.

--IANS

sp/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU