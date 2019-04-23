45 children killed in Sri Lanka bombings: UN

At least 45 children were among 321 people killed in suicide bombings, the said on Tuesday.

"The total now is 45 children who died," Unicef told reporters in Geneva, stressing that others children "are wounded and are now fighting for their lives", meaning the toll among minors from the Sunday attacks could rise.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the carnage which also injured 500 people.

