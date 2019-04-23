JUST IN
45 children killed in Sri Lanka bombings: UN

IANS  |  Geneva 

At least 45 children were among 321 people killed in Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday suicide bombings, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"The total now is 45 children who died," Unicef spokesman Christophe Boulierac told reporters in Geneva, stressing that others children "are wounded and are now fighting for their lives", meaning the toll among minors from the Sunday attacks could rise.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the carnage which also injured 500 people.

Tue, April 23 2019.

