10 killed in Himachal Pradesh as falls into gorge

At least 10 passengers were killed and several injured when a private bus skided off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's district on Saturday evening, police said.

The bus was on its way from Pathankot in to Dalhousie in the hill state.

The accident occurred in the Nainikhad area near Banikhet in Dalhousie subdivision, Superintendent of Police told reporters in city, some 350 km from the state headquarters.

Most of the injured were admitted to

The probably lost control over the vehicle at a hairpin bend and fell into the gorge, an eyewitness told the police.

The administration had a tough time in extracting the victims from the bus, though villagers had started the rescue operation before the authorities reached the spot.

has expressed grief over the accident.

