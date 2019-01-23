5 killed in UP road accident

Five persons, including a two-year-old, were killed while five others critically injured in a road mishap in Uttar Pradesh's district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the wee hours when, apparently due to fog and poor, visibility, a Bolero SUV rammed into the rear of a truck parked at a roadside eatery.

The vehicle was carrying 10 persons, all residents of Etawah, who had gone to attend a funeral.

The deceased have been identified as Ramu (30), Shikha (35), Bhim Singh (54), Urmila (65) and two-year-old

