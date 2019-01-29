JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Kovind, Modi pay homage to Fernandes

Himachal holds race to log feathered guests

Business Standard

5 Maoists killed in Jharkhand

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Five Maoists were killed by security forces in Jharkhand's Khuti district on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of Maoists, the state police and CRPF launched a search operation on Monday night in a forest in Arki.

The Maoists opened fire, leading to a gun battle, the police said, adding the five bodies have been recovered along with nine weapons.

--IANS

ns/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 11:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements