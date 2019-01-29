First national conference on 'prison design' in Andhra on Tuesday

The first ever national conference on " Design" will begin in on Tuesday aimed at providing a platform to the police officers, officers and architects from department to meet and deliberate upon issues relating with planning, design and constructions of prison, the said on Monday.

The two-day conference, hosted by the Prison and sponsored by the and Development (BPR&D), will also deliberate upon the safety and security need as well as administrative ease of day to day functioning of the prison.

"The idea of conference is also to incorporate new construction technology, information and and modern safety and security gadgets in prison administration, besides ensuring conducive living environment in a holistic sense," a statement said.

The deliberations of the conference will focus on other issues like design criteria of region-wise categories of jails, space requirement for different activities in the prison complex, inter-relationship of various activities in the prison complex and their layout, use of latest technology for prison design and construction, health and hygiene of inmates and overcrowding in prison and sharing of best practices by states.

Security aspects regarding perimeter wall height, electric fencing, segregation walls inside prison, watch towers, high security block, quarantine block, CCTV, metal detector, luggage scanners and construction details are also part of discussion.

(Home and Disaster Management) N. Chinarajappa will inaugurate the conference.

" is a very important aspect of criminal justice system. Though as per the constitutional provision, it is a state subject but the over the years has been providing all the requisite support and assistance to modernise the correctional administration system in the country," said the statement.

It further said the BPR&D is committed to provide synergetic platform to all prison professionals, police officials and civil architects to evolve better "Prison Designs" suiting to the safety and security needs of the prison, ease in handling the administration of the prisons on one hand and provide conducive structures for humane living conditions for the inmates as per the constitutional mandates.

