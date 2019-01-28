Beating Retreat: Restricted access at 2 Delhi Metro stations

Access to Metro's and Udyog Bhavan stations will be restricted on Tuesday due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Monday.

The entry to and exit from the station will be restricted from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The station will be accessible to commuters only from Gate no 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All the other gates will be closed.

However, inter-change facilities will be allowed.

There shall be no entry and exit at from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

