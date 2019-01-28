JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

If AICC directs, will file police complaint into Rafale audio: Congress

Business Standard

Beating Retreat: Restricted access at 2 Delhi Metro stations

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Access to Delhi Metro's Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan stations will be restricted on Tuesday due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Monday.

The entry to and exit from the Central Secretariat station will be restricted from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The station will be accessible to commuters only from Gate no 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All the other gates will be closed.

However, inter-change facilities will be allowed.

There shall be no entry and exit at Udyog Bhavan station from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

--IANS

vn/mr/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 22:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements