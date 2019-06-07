50 shops gutted in fire in Punjab, no casualties

-
Fifty temporary shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Friday in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib town. However, there was no loss of life, police said.
Eight vehicles, including two trucks, were also burnt. The cause of fire is believed to be a short circuit, police said.
The fire was reported in a makeshift market adjoining Gurdwara Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib.
