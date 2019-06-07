UP jail officials suspended after shocking liquor party (IANS Impact)

Two jail officials in were suspended following reports that these correctional centres were turning into picnic spots for criminals who can afford it.

A video clip of went viral on the in which the jail inmates were seen drinking and dancing. IANS on Thursday reported that such a party had been held. Photos also corroborated that parties were held.

The videos showed that jails in were turning into pubs for gangsters who were seen throwing liquor and gambling parties inside the barracks. Much to the embarrassment of the department, several photographs of prisoners, savouring non-vegetarian dishes and alcoholic drinks, were shared on the

Preliminary investigations revealed that the video clip was made on June 4, a day after mafia don-turned-politician was shifted from to the in Ahmedabad.

According to jail officials, the inmates seen in the photographs include dreaded criminal Gadau Pasi, and All of them were apparently celebrating the departure of form the jail.

(ADG), Prisons, said inmates seen in the video would be shifted to other jails and the role of other jail officials was also under the scanner.

Two jail sentries, and Krishna Kumar, were suspended after sent his report to higher officials which said the two staff members were on duty in the same barrack where the party was allegedly held.

On Thursday, after video clips of inmates in Ghazipur enjoying a hearty non-vegetarian meal in bone plates took by storm, the inquiry was launched.

More videos showed inmates talking on and indulging in light-hearted banter.

A retired jail official, however, said that the inquiry would serve no purpose.

"All high-profile criminals who enjoy political patronage get luxuries inside the jail. They are allowed to get from outside and or get of their choice cooked inside. They possess mobile phones, liquor and all banned items inside the jail. They are the ones who post video clips on the social media because the idea is to tell the world that they are living life on their own terms. If jailers object, they get eliminated," he said.

The retired admitted that these luxuries were available on payment.

"The inmates pay hefty amounts on a monthly basis to jail staff that turns a blind eye to such activities," he disclosed

Criminals-turned-politicians like Mukhtar Ansari, and are known to run their gangs form inside the jails.

Ateeq Ahmad, while he was lodged in Deoria jail, summoned a and got him beaten up inside the

The later complained and the finally orderd that Ateeq be shifted to a jail in

Ateeq Ahmad was on Monday shifted to the jail in Ahmedabad in under tight security on the directives of the

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)