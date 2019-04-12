Many hurt as students clash with police in Haryana

Several people, including police personnel, were injured on Friday in a violent clash between students and the Police in town of Haryana, nearly 130 km from here.

Agitated students of the (ITI) pelted the police with stones and bricks after a student was run over by a Roadways bus and killed.

The clash took place when the police tried to disperse the agitating students who were trying to block National Highway No. 44. Police resorted to cane charge and used teargas to disperse the protesters.

Police said that nearly 40 people, including 30 police personnel, were injured in the clash. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The police chased students inside the also. Nearly 100 students were rounded up following the protests.

The students started the the protest after a students of the ITI, Ankit, was killed after being crushed under a Roadways bus on Thursday evening.

