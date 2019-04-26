6 gangsters nabbed by Haryana Police

Police in Gurugram arrested six wanted gangsters from and IMT Maneser, Mohamad said on Friday.

With this, officials claim to have cracked a number of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping cases including the murder of Jaydev alias JD, cricket bookie Vijay alias Tantrik and many more.

The accused are closely connected with gangster Kaushal of Gurugram.

"In a bid to make city crime free, we have launched an operation to nab each and every gangster who are a threat to the society. We have arrested over 400 criminals and smugglers in last one and a half month," said.

The six included Ranveer Saini, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head from Police and Rs 1 lakh from Police. He was involved in four murders and a number of attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping cases in Gurugram, Delhi, Meerut, Jhajjar and other places. He was arrested from

Saini was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment. After five years, the court gave him parole in 2009. He never returned to prison.

The others were identified as Ansu alias Hooka (26), Sushil alias Malinga (30), Satish alias Pawva (27), Sumit alias Babua (23) and Gaurav alias Chintu (19). They were arrested from IMT Maneser.

