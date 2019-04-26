6 gangsters nabbed by Haryana Police

-
Police in Gurugram arrested six wanted gangsters from Dehradun and IMT Maneser, Gurugram Police Commissioner Mohamad Akil said on Friday.
With this, officials claim to have cracked a number of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping cases including the murder of Jaydev alias JD, cricket bookie Vijay alias Tantrik and many more.
The accused are closely connected with gangster Kaushal of Gurugram.
"In a bid to make city crime free, we have launched an operation to nab each and every gangster who are a threat to the society. We have arrested over 400 criminals and smugglers in last one and a half month," Akil said.
The six included Ranveer Saini, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head from Haryana Police and Rs 1 lakh from Delhi Police. He was involved in four murders and a number of attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping cases in Gurugram, Delhi, Meerut, Jhajjar and other places. He was arrested from Dehradun.
Saini was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment. After five years, the court gave him parole in 2009. He never returned to prison.
The others were identified as Ansu alias Hooka (26), Sushil alias Malinga (30), Satish alias Pawva (27), Sumit alias Babua (23) and Gaurav alias Chintu (19). They were arrested from IMT Maneser.
