Dehradun markets remain closed to pay homage to slain CRPF soldiers

Markets remained closed in on Saturday as a mark of respect to 40 CRPF personnel, including two from Uttarakhand, killed in the terror attack.

The closure call given by Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal was supported by more than 260 social organisations, Mandal official said.

Petrol pumps in the city were also closed for five hours.

However, medical stores were kept out of the ambit of the bandh, he said.

