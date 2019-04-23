6, including 3 school kids, drown in river in TN

Six persons, including three school-going children, drowned in a river in district on Tuesday, said police.

According to police, Saravanan, who owns a photo studio, his wife and twin sons, their family friend and her daughter had gone to the river.

After chatting for a while sitting on the river bed, they decided to have a dip in the river.

Unfortunately, one of the woman lost her balance owing to the presence of a huge pit under the water. While trying to rescue her, others too went down and got drowned.

With the help of fire service personnel and the public, bodies of the victims were brought out.

--IANS

