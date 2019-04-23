HC dismisses Deepa Talwar plea for ED questioning at home

The on Tuesday dismissed the plea of Deepa Talwar, wife of Deepak Talwar, seeking directions to the (ED) to quiz her at her residence and not at the agency's office.

Justice asked Deepa to move the trial court first as the matter is pending there.

Deepa Talwar, thereafter, withdraw her plea, which was treated as withdrawn by the court.

She said in the plea that she has not been named as an accused in the complaint lodged by the ED.

She also told the court that, as per law, a woman cannot be called to the office of an investigating agency.

The ED has asked her to appear before the agency and join the investigation.

Deepa told the court that she has replied to the summons issued by the ED through her and that she will cooperate with the investigation.

She also told the court that the trial court, while hearing her anticipatory bail plea on April 18, had directed the ED not to take any coercive action against her and had directed her to join the investigations.

